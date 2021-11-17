12-year-old boy arrested after making threats against two Visalia elementary schools, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A 12-year-old student was arrested after making threats against two elementary schools on Monday morning, according to Visalia police officials.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting threat at Riverway Elementary School.

While officers were investigating, officials say someone called Mountain View Elementary School and made another shooting threat.

Officers say they were able to quickly identify the caller as a 12-year-old La Joya Middle School student and detained him after tracking him down on campus.

After detaining the student, officers searched him and didn’t find a gun.

The student was arrested and booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility for criminal threats against a school site.

Detectives say they believe there is no additional threat to students, teachers, or school sites.

Anyone that has any additional information regarding these two incidents is asked to call Detective Monica Ceja at 559-730-7664.