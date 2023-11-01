FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Schmidt, has been ordered to take 12 weeks of anger management following a workplace incident in February.

The ruling in Fresno County Superior Court on Wednesday is in response to Schmidt being charged with battery in September. Officials say Eric Schmidt has been a deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office since 1997 and has served as the president of the Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association since 2008.

According to the court ruling, if Schmidt completes the anger management course then the battery charge filed against him will be dropped; if he does not complete the course then the case will proceed to trial. Schmidt was not in the courtroom to hear the ruling; his lawyer appeared on his behalf.

The judge made the decision based on Schmidt’s 26 years with law enforcement, lack of criminal history and because “no injuries were sustained in the unlawful touching that occurred.”

Schmidt’s next court date is set for March 2024.