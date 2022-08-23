Hacker using laptop. Lots of digits on the computer screen.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made in an operation to combat human trafficking and child exploitation, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that from Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, and the advocacy group Breaking the Chains took part in an operation combating human trafficking and child exploitation.

During the operation, investigators spoke to various people through the internet. Via those conversations, deputies say several people arranged to meet to pay for sex, receive money for sex, meet up with underage girls for sex, and to procure underage girls to enter into human trafficking.

As a result of this operation, twelve people were arrested on various charges related to human trafficking and child exploitation.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:

Van Patrick Lazaro, 29 years old

Fabian Fernandez Arroyo, 29 years old

Marshall Scott, 27 years old

Luis Gomez, 55 years old

Adam Vang, 22 years old

Amadeo Alzola, 33 years old

Jennifer Donez, 30 years old

Latorrie Johnson, 33 years old

Steven Davis, 53 years old

Vanessa Alvarez, 33 years old

Joseph Flores, 29 years old

Jerry Beard, 26 years old

If you are a victim or know someone that is/has been the victim of human trafficking, please contact Breaking the Chains at (559) 456-1566.