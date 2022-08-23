KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made in an operation to combat human trafficking and child exploitation, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say that from Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, and the advocacy group Breaking the Chains took part in an operation combating human trafficking and child exploitation.
During the operation, investigators spoke to various people through the internet. Via those conversations, deputies say several people arranged to meet to pay for sex, receive money for sex, meet up with underage girls for sex, and to procure underage girls to enter into human trafficking.
As a result of this operation, twelve people were arrested on various charges related to human trafficking and child exploitation.
According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:
- Van Patrick Lazaro, 29 years old
- Fabian Fernandez Arroyo, 29 years old
- Marshall Scott, 27 years old
- Luis Gomez, 55 years old
- Adam Vang, 22 years old
- Amadeo Alzola, 33 years old
- Jennifer Donez, 30 years old
- Latorrie Johnson, 33 years old
- Steven Davis, 53 years old
- Vanessa Alvarez, 33 years old
- Joseph Flores, 29 years old
- Jerry Beard, 26 years old
If you are a victim or know someone that is/has been the victim of human trafficking, please contact Breaking the Chains at (559) 456-1566.