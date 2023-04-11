Shot of a male using mobile phone while driving the car.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the results of their distracted driving enforcement operation on Saturday.

Police say 119 drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone violations during the enforcement operation.

According to police, California has had distracted driving laws on the books since 2008. Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold their phone or other electronic devices while driving.

This includes talking, texting, or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine.

Officials say violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

Police say funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.