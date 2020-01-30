11 cases of mumps confirmed inside Fresno County Jail

This illustration provides a 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped, mumps virus particle that is studded with glycoprotein tubercles.(Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials have confirmed there are 11 cases of mumps inside the Fresno County Jail, according to a press release sent Thursday.

Inmates are being quarantined to prevent further spread of the disease to other inmates and jail staff, said Michelle Rivera, spokeswoman for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Health and jail officials say they are working together to vaccinate other potentially exposed inmates and staff and provide information sheets on the mumps.

Mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and tender, swollen jaw that it causes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is a result of swollen salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides, often referred to as parotitis.

Other symptoms that might begin a few days before parotitis include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Tiredness
  • Loss of appetite

The CDC said symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12–25 days after infection.

Some people who get mumps have very mild symptoms (like a cold), or no symptoms at all and may not know they have the disease.

Most people with mumps recover completely within two weeks, the CDC said.

This story will be updated.

