11 activists arrested during protest at Livingston Foster Farms identified

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of activists was arrested after authorities say they blocked the main entrance to the Foster Farms plant in Livingston during a protest on Tuesday.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of activists from an animal rights group called Direct Action Everywhere descended upon Foster Farms for peaceful protest.
At some point during the protest, deputies say a group of 11 people used a U-Haul to block the main entrance of the facility before chaining themselves to the truck.
According to the Sheriff’s Office booking website, the following people were arrested during Tuesday’s protest:
- Omar Enrique Aicardi
- Rocky Ning Fan Chau
- Thomas Chiang
- James Nicholas Crom
- Skylar Marie Dawson
- Emek Echo
- Scott Alan Gilbertson
- Christina Liu
- Zoe Rosenberg
- Edward Rondeau Sweck
- George Villa
All 11 protestors are facing charges related to resisting arrest and trespassing on private property.