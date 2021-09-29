11 activists arrested during protest at Livingston Foster Farms identified

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of activists was arrested after authorities say they blocked the main entrance to the Foster Farms plant in Livingston during a protest on Tuesday.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of activists from an animal rights group called Direct Action Everywhere descended upon Foster Farms for peaceful protest.

At some point during the protest, deputies say a group of 11 people used a U-Haul to block the main entrance of the facility before chaining themselves to the truck.

According to the Sheriff’s Office booking website, the following people were arrested during Tuesday’s protest:

Omar Enrique Aicardi

Rocky Ning Fan Chau

Thomas Chiang

James Nicholas Crom

Skylar Marie Dawson

Emek Echo

Scott Alan Gilbertson

Christina Liu

Zoe Rosenberg

Edward Rondeau Sweck

George Villa

All 11 protestors are facing charges related to resisting arrest and trespassing on private property.