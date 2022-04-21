FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information pertaining to an unsolved death of an Auberry woman.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they received a cash donation of $8,000 to go towards the investigation into the death of Bessie Walker.

The money paired with the already existing $2,000 reward brings the total to $10,000.

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives say they consider Walker’s death to be suspicious and are trying to get help from the public to determine what happened.

Walker was last seen on Aug. 4 or 5 of 2021, according to officials. Her family filed a missing persons report on August 8, and she was last seen near Mono Wind Casino in Auberry wearing a pink dress and sandals according to officials.

On Aug. 21, a search party made up of friends and family of Walker found a body along the 37000 block of Auberry Mission Road.

The body was later confirmed to be Walker according to the sheriff’s office.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office was unable to determine a cause of death during an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for the $10,000

cash reward.