108 inmates at Fresno County Jail test positive for virus

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials reported Thursday that 108 inmates at the Fresno County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 400 test results received so far.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office expects to have the remaining 800 or so test results back by Saturday.

A majority of the inmates under quarantine are in the North Annex Jail, said spokesman Tony Botti. They have been in quarantine since June 19 when 13 county inmates tested positive for the virus after they arrived at the Wasco State Prison.

The virus-positive inmates are being quarantined in the main jail’s fourth floor while the rest of the inmates in quarantine remain where they have been housed for the past week.

Jail officials plan to administer additional tests in the coming weeks on inmates who have tested negative to ensure they have the most accurate results.

Three jail officers were reported on Wednesday to have also tested positive for the virus.

