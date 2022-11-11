PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade kicked off on Friday in honor of America’s Veterans.

The parade is taking place in Downtown Porterville and is being broadcast live on KSEE24.

KKSEE24 Sunrise News Anchor Caroline Collins will be hosting the parade, which is presented every year by the American Legion Post 20.

This year’s event began with internationally known skydiver Jay Stokes landing in front of City Hall on Main Street with a 2,500-square-foot American flag as a special tribute.

The annual Veterans Day Run & Walk also took place before the parade, featuring 5K and 10K runs and walks.

Nearly 18 million Veterans will be honored in Veterans Day celebrations across the United States.