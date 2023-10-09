FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A special celebration was held at the Windham retirement home in Fresno for 103-year-old Eileen Jura.

Eileen’s family decided to throw a surprise party to celebrate her life and accomplishments. As for Eileen herself, she had a few tips for younger generations about how to live a long and happy life.

“The doctor always said, keep moving don’t sit down, and take it. Keep going,” said Eileen Margaret Jura. “I hope that people realize it’s a good world. Take it as it comes.”

Eileen also says the key to a happy life is looking on the good side – whenever you can see it.