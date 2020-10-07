$100M bill to fight the Creek Fire, says Cal Fire

SHAVER LAKE, California (KSEE) – The Creek Fire, California’s largest single fire in history, has cost $100 million dollars to fight, according to CalFire.

Chief Mark Johnson has never seen a fire like it in his career.

“With the tree mortality and the timber that was standing,” said Johnson. “It created a cloud that was over 50,000 feet tall. The smoke went all the way to Denver.”

Johnson – and Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims – briefed the Board of Supervisors on the efforts from their department over the last month.

Sheriff Mims played a terrifying video taken by one of her deputies, showing orange flames engulfing both sides of the road and every tree in sight.

“It’s one thing to try and to explain to people what it was like when they were driving through it,” said Sheriff Mims. “It is another thing to show that video. It was really a scary situation.”

The blaze began on U.S. Forest Service land, growing quickly, eventually threatening more than 15,000 buildings.

“You have crews that were working 96 hours straight,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “You [pointing to Chief Johnson] had to physically remove them from the fire because they wanted to stay. Many of the crews live here, so this was personal for them.”

Magsig said the $100 million price tag does not include damage to the roads, power lines, water treatment plants, and over 850 destroyed buildings.

Fresno County officials continue to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to get help but an agency spokesperson said the process is delayed due to the number of wildfires across the state and the ongoing pandemic.

Two declarations have been filed, one for public assistance (county damage) and individual assistance (residential property). If it is approved it will need to be signed by President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom.

If authorized, FEMA could cover up to 75% of costs.

