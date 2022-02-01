10,000 pills including ‘generic Xanax’ taken from Clovis CVS during break-in, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four were arrested Tuesday after police say they broke into a CVS in Clovis and made off with 10,000 pills, including “generic Xanax.”

Just before 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Clovis Police received a report of a burglary alarm going off at a CVS store at the intersection of Willow and Nees avenues. Officers responded and found that glass on the store’s exterior had been shattered.

A few streets south near Herndon and Willow avenues, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle they had observed leaving the parking lot and the four individuals in the vehicle were arrested without incident. Investigators say they found approximately 10,000 pills in the vehicle. About 4,500 of them were “generic Xanax,” a schedule IV controlled substance. Management at the CVS confirmed that the items were missing from the secured pharmacy area at the store.

Those arrested were identified by police as:

  • Kevin Loera, 23 of Fresno
  • Malik Davis-Easter, 19 of Fresno
  • David Rocha, 24 of Fresno
  • Unidentified 17-year-old male
The adults were booked into Fresno County jail on charges related to burglary and conspiracy, while the minor was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.

