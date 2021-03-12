1,000 jobs for Kingsburg closer to reality as T-Mobile signs building lease

This photo shows signage a T-Mobile store in New York, Monday, April 30, 2018. On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra said that the state will not appeal a judge’s decision approving the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Kmart in Kingsburg will be the new location for a T-Mobile call center, bringing around 1,000 new jobs to the Fresno County city, according to the cell service provider.

As confirmed by T-Mobile, the 95,000 square foot site at 333 Sierra Street will be converted into a “Customer Experience Center.” Demolition is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, with consideration given to Kingsburg’s heritage and aesthetic.

The new site is expected to be open for business next year.