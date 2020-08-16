1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies handed out to Fresno kids during drive-thru event

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The new school year is just a couple days away for some students in Fresno and on Saturday, they got the chance to stock up on school supplies from the safety of their cars.

The West Fresno Family Resource Center held its 18th annual back to school event, this time, drive-thru style, at the Maxie L. Parks Community Center.

Organizers said they handed out 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, like binders, dry erase boards, and, of course, hand sanitizer. They also had free haircuts and food.

