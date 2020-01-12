100-year-old World War II vet finally gets her service medals

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A very special moment for a military veteran in Fresno: Jane Boote, who recently turned 100, received the three medals she earned decades ago for serving in World War II.

Boote served the Army as a nurse. She said the career choice came from her mother.

“She kind of talked me into it as I grew up I think. I always enjoyed being a nurse,” she said.

Her life calling would take her right to the battle lines of World War II. For nearly four years, she’d follow Gen. George Patton’s Third Army as they made their way through France and Germany after D-Day.

Like many who served that war, Boote never received her medals for service.

Well, until Jan. 11, 2020, rolled by. With the help of Congressman Jim Costa’s office, the Fresno Veterans Home got Boote her medals and presented them to her.

“Recognition that you earned, recognition that you deserve and finally [recognition] you will receive,” Costa said.

The celebration tied the medal presentation with a huge milestone — Boote’s 100th birthday. Her actual birthday is Dec. 25.

“Coincidentally, [the medals] came around the same time as her birthday, so we thought we’d surprise her,” said Julie Cusator, public information officer for the Fresno Veterans Home.

Boote said while it was rough, her time in service was amazing. She said that attitude helped her reach the age of 100.

“I think I’ve always been a positive person and I think having an attitude like that helps you get older,” she said.

