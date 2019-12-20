100 Tulare County children given new coats, pajamas and gift of their choosing

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Ruiz Foods and CASA of Tulare County are bringing holiday cheer to 100 children on Friday.

Each child will receive a new coat, a new pair of pajamas and a gift of their liking. The children’s age range is from 3 months to 17 years old.

“CASA is s such an important organization that protects the well-being of children who need their help. We are proud to partner with such a group of individuals who dedicate their time being a support system. We are thrilled to contribute to the happiness of the children they serve,” said Community Relations administrator Blanca Santana.

The “Adopt a Child Christmas” program was created in 2013 by Ruiz Foods team members and CASA of Tulare County.

The Ruiz Cares program is a companywide initiative that encourages community service among team members and supports their efforts of giving back.

