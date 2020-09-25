100 firefighters from Mexico arrive at SQF Complex Fire

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A group of 100 firefighters from Mexico is set to arrive at the SQF Complex Fire on Friday to assist fatigued crews fighting the fire.

The wildland firefighters, along with agency representatives, arrived in California on Wednesday from 22 states throughout Mexico, incident officials said. They are ready to report for assignment after two days of orientation and refresher training.

The team, consisting of five hand crews, will be immediately deployed to the fire lines to assist in establishing and improving perimeter control lines.

The SQF Complex Fire has burnt 144,826 acres across the Sequoia and Inyo National Forests and destroyed 189 structures. A total of 15 firefighters have been injured fighting the blaze.

Officials said there are 87 fires burning across the United States with over 29,000 crews deployed to battle the fires. Firefighters are becoming fatigued and critical resources are in short supply.

So far this year, 18 wildland firefighters have died on the line of duty.

