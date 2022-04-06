FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A young girl was rushed to a local hospital after she was shot at an apartment complex on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers were called out to the Park West Apartments near Alamos and Marks avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system had detected several rounds had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings at the scene but didn’t locate anyone who had been shot.

While investigating, officers say they learned that a Good Samaritan had driven the 10-year-old girl to the hospital after she was shot in the lower torso.

Photo of the scene.

The girl was rushed into surgery at the hospital, where officers say she is currently in critical condition.

Details are still unclear about what happened leading up to the shooting or who was involved.

The motive is unknown, but officers say the girl was playing at a playground in the complex when she was shot. Officers say they believe the girl was with other people at the playground before the gunfire started, but she was left behind by herself after she was shot.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Officers currently have the parking lot of the apartment complex taped off as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.