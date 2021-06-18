10-year-old boy killed by hit and run driver near Woodward Park, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is searching for the hit and run driver who they say killed a 10-year-old boy Thursday night near Woodward Park.

The boy was hit around 11:30 p.m. while crossing the Street at Friant and Fort Washington Road.

Police say the family was at the park and crossing the street to buy some water at one of the stores. The store was closed so they were headed back to the park to get in their car

Fresno Police Lieutenant Israel Reyes said “it appears based on their statements that they did press the button to activate the crosswalk, they actually said they noticed the timer. We don’t know for whatever reason the child and the aunt stayed behind for a bit. It’s too soon to say whether the vehicle ended up having a green light or not, but in any case, the driver of the vehicle should have stopped.””

Police said the suspect’s car should have major front-end damage to the front passenger fender and missing a right passenger side mirror.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.