10 teachers could be cut from Central Unified depending on the outcome of tonight’s school board meeting

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Some Central Unified teachers are worried ahead of Tuesday evening’s school board meeting – after the agenda says the board will vote on removing 10 teaching positions.

President of the Central Unified Teachers Association Judee Martinez says it’s not the best time to remove teaching positions

“We don’t want to see anyone go at this time no other district is laying off as far as we know so it just kind of comes at a time that isn’t good for anybody especially these ten teachers,” said Martinez.

Martinez said it’s been a tough year for so many, especially for teachers who have had to adapt to online learning.

“We are saying you know we have the money this is what we are telling them why don’t we start by reducing the class sizes and keeping these teachers,” said Martinez.

However, Superintendent Andrew Alvarado said they are currently overstaffed.

“It is not a reduction in program, and it is not eliminated certain classes and programs it’s basically just identifying that we have more personnel that we need in order to accomplish the teaching and learning that needs to take place next year,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado said they are currently focusing on bringing students back for in person learning along with completing the construction of Justin Garza High School.

“All this is, is a preliminary notice. We have now until May to decide if we are going to implement that reduction in force, we are currently going over the registration at the high school,” said Alvarado.