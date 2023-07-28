MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Mariposa County man is now in custody after 10 malnourished and neglected dogs were discovered at his home near Don Pedro.

The man, 25-year-old Malik Nickelberry, has been charged with felony animal cruelty and a probation violation.

The Mariposa County Sheriff says deputies found the dogs without food or water; key evidence that helped lead to the arrest of Nickelberry.

“No food. No water. Outside in the sun in a cage. It’s truly horrible and unfair that somebody would put animals through a situation like that,” said Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

The images released by the sheriff’s office paint a tragic picture, three dogs and seven puppies practically skin and bone. Sheriff Briese says each of the dogs recovered weighed less than half of its normal healthy weight.

“These animals needed immediate attention, so we worked as quickly as possible. And like I said, we went into the night and much of the evening to make sure the animals were safe, and that the individual was in custody,” said Briese.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with Friends of the Animal Community in neighboring Tuolumne County to rehab the animals and find them the loving homes they deserve.

“When the animal control officers went out there and got them a bowl of water they were fighting over the water because they were just so depleted. Their skin was literally crawling with fleas,” said Darlene Mathews, founder of Friends of the Animal Community.

The dogs, as shown by Mathews in pictures just days after they were confiscated, had improved greatly, as they were moved into foster homes.

“They won’t even stay alone. She’s gonna, they’re gonna have 24/7 attention,” said Mathews.

Mathews says she wants Nickelberry to pay for what he’s done.

“I really think this is a, uh, it is a felony. And I’m hoping that the person responsible for this gets a maximum sentence.”

Mathews confirmed the dogs weren’t fed for at least two weeks before they were found.