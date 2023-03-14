FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A total of 10 people, including five children, were forced out of their homes after two trees fell in an area of central Fresno on Tuesday.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, one tree fell onto a two-story apartment complex and broke through the roof; the other tree fell onto a nearby car and blocked the road. The trees fell in the area of Shaw Avenue and First Street.

Tree on car, Sierra Madre Apartments

Tree on building, Sierra Madre Apartments

Crews at the scene say the recent wet weather has weakened the ground, resulting in more trees falling over. Work has already begun to remove the two trees.

Two vehicles were damaged in the incident but no injuries were reported.