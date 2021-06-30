10 arrested in Fresno sex trafficking operation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — 10 girls and women were rescued from sex trafficking and 10 felony arrests were made as authorities wrapped up an operation targeting sexual predators in the Fresno area according to police.

Fresno police and investigators from the Department of Homeland Security teamed up for an operation aimed at arresting sex traffickers and those looking to pay for sex with children and teens. Detectives also teamed up with Breaking the Chains, one of the biggest organizations in the Central Valley tackling the issue of human trafficking.

According to a news release from the Fresno Police Department, detectives scoured websites known to be used to arrange sexual encounters with minors.

10 women and girls were rescued during the operation, referred to as “Operation Stolen Hearts,” and offered shelter and services from Breaking the Chains.

11 misdemeanors were given and 10 felony arrests were made on charges including contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex offense, aiding prostitution, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and solicitation of acts of prostitution.