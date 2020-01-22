1-year-old drowns in a Fresno hotel bathtub, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 1-year-old has died after police say the child and a sibling were being bathed by their mother in a Fresno hotel when the toddler was left unattended.

According to Fresno Police, officers were called to the Economy Inn on Blackstone and Ashlan about an unresponsive 1-year-old at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators established that the mother was bathing her two children when one became disruptive and she took that one out, leaving the other child still in the bath. She returned to find the 1-year-old face down and submerged in the water.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the toddler but were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Fresno Police says the mother will not face charges.

