1-year-old dies after receiving ‘non-accidental’ injuries at Visalia daycare, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A one-year-old girl has died from ‘nonaccidental injuries’ she received at a daycare facility last week, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called out to the Imagination Playhouse daycare near Sunnyside Avenue and Fulgham Street after it was reported that a one-year-old child had been found unconscious.

Police say medical personnel on scene began performing life-saving measures on the child before she was rushed to a local hospital. Officers responded to the hospital, where medical staff reportedly informed them that the girl’s injuries were non-accidental. On Monday, police announced the child had passed away from her injuries in the hospital.

While investigating, detectives carried out a search warrant at the daycare facility, where they say they learned the child had been injured while under the care of 41-year-old Amanda Taylor.

Investigators say Taylor was the only adult who had contact with the child at the time of the incident.

Taylor was arrested after turning herself in to law enforcement and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Police say Taylor is now facing an additional charge of homicide.

During the investigation, detectives say they received more reports of child abuse by Taylor.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Saelee at (559) 713-4576.