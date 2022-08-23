VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the two teenagers arrested following the deadly Porterville Library fire in February 2020 is now facing two counts of aggravated arson, according to an announcement by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

The two unidentified teenagers, who were both 13 years old at the time of the incident, were previously both charged with murder following the fire. The blaze claimed the lives of two firefighters, Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.

According to the DA’s office, the two defendants said they were not at the library when the fire started, but after they were shown video evidence and were placed inside a police vehicle the two were recorded discussing events from when they were in the library together.

Murder charges against the pair were dismissed on Monday. One of the teenagers will face disposition (sentencing) for two counts of aggravated arson on September 28.