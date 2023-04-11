FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to oppose the City of Fresno’s decision to rename a Fresno road to Cesar Chavez Boulevard – effectively blocking the name change within county areas.

The supervisors voted 5-0 to adopt the resolution opposing the City of Fresno’s Renaming Project of East Kings Canyon Road, East Ventura Avenue, and West California Avenue to “Cesar Chavez Boulevard” and reject the City’s request to bring about the change within County jurisdiction along the Renaming Project.

During a packed meeting, multiple residents and city leaders spoke about the name change.

“I’d like to be very clear that our city does not need, nor do we seek the permission of the County of Fresno to proceed with our action,“ Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said at the meeting.

“California Avenue is significant to my history. West, Fresno, and that particular area of West Fresno is the only area of our city that carries the history and heritage of my people” says Pastor B.T. Lewis.

The Fresno City Council has started the process of changing the name of roads in southeast Fresno to honor civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

As part of the agenda item presented to the public, Fresno County officials say they oppose the name change due to the historic importance of each street rename request.

“Kings Canyon Road is of special significance in that it is the only route named for the national park and serves as the City’s “gateway” to the park. Similarly, California Avenue is valued as a landmark within Fresno’s oldest African-American neighborhood.” Fresno County

Fresno County officials also cited “major protest” from residents, businesses and community leaders who were excluded from the City of Fresno’s planning process. The Emergency Services Division is also concerned that these street name changes could affect the timely response to emergency calls for service.