1 stabbed, injured in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just before 2:30 a.m. the officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Upon investigation, police say the victim was stabbed after a physical altercation that took place near Main and Bradley streets in Visalia.

According to authorities, the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and the investigation for this incident in ongoing.

The Visalia Police Department has asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 713-4738.

