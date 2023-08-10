MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was pinned in after a multi-vehicle crash shut down Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Avenue 12.

Officials say they were investigating a crash on the northbound side of Highway 99 and Avenue 12 in Madera County when traffic in the southbound lane started to slow down suddenly coming to a stop.

Officers say a driver in a semi-truck was in the fast lane and couldn’t stop in time rear-ending a trailer being pulled by a pickup.

The chain reaction caused the driver of another vehicle to crash into that wreck. Officers say one of the drivers was pinned in the vehicle and was seriously hurt and airlifted to a local hospital with major injuries.

CHP says the driver of the pickup truck left the scene and they still haven’t found the driver or the truck.