FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was stabbed at the Fashion Fair Mall on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials have confirmed that one person was stabbed, but have not specified the severity of the victim’s injuries. No other details about the victim have been provided by authorities.

A description of the suspect is unknown at this time.

The motive for the stabbing is currently unknown and officers have not released any information about the events leading up to the incident.

Officers currently have the mall’s main entrance near Shaw Avenue blocked off as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.