1 person hospitalized following explosion at new Table Mountain Casino building, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was rushed to the hospital following an explosion at the new Table Mountain Casino building on Monday, according to Cal Fire officials.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called out to the under-construction building, about 900 ft away from the original casino on Millerton Road, after several people reported there had been an explosion inside of the food court.

Officials say one person was burned in the incident and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital with significant injuries.

Fresno County Fire trucks outside of the casino. (KSEE/KGPE photo)

“Upon our further investigation, there was some type of fire and some type of unknown explosion in the area,” said Batallion Chief Rogers Raines.

A fire broke out following the explosion, but the sprinklers inside of the casino kept the flames from spreading and quickly put them out.

When firefighters arrived, they evacuated all of the employees and construction workers out of the building as they made sure the fire was completely out.

No other parts of the casino were damaged in the fire apart from the food court.

“The Tribal Council will give an update tomorrow morning once all details and reports have been complete,” Table Mountain officials wrote in a statement. “Please join our tribe in prayer for the individual injured and his family.”

The cause of the fire and the explosion are unknown at this time.

Firefighters are expected to be at the casino for the next several hours as they help construction workers get the water from the sprinklers out of the building.