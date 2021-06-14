1 person airlifted to hospital following car crash on Highway 180 near Sanger

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries following a crash near Sanger on Monday evening.

The Fresno County Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene of a crash that left someone pinned in a vehicle near Highway 180 and Bethel Avenue.

Firefighters have reported that at least one person received major injuries in the crash.

A video from the scene shows a SkyLife helicopter landing in the middle of the closed eastbound lanes of the highway before taking off with one injured person.

Fire crews did not specify the number of vehicles involved in the accident or how many people were injured.

The California Highway Patrol and Sanger Fire Department are also assisting at the scene.

Authorities have not provided any other details about the crash at this time.