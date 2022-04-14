FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person who was bedridden and two dogs were rescued following an apartment fire in Fresno that started Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported around 12:15 p.m. near Argyle and Beck avenues in southeast Fresno. The building was a quad-plex with a shared attic.

Crews on the scene say the person rescued suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. One dog died in the fire, but two other dogs were rescued.

In total, 13 trucks responded to the scene. Assistance was received from Fresno County Fire Department and Clovis Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.