VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One pedestrian died, and another was seriously injured after two cars collided near a Visalia intersection, according to police.

Visalia Police say they responded to a collision on Mooney Boulevard and Noble Avenue. Police say that a truck traveling north on Mooney did not stop for a red light, and struck an SUV that was heading east on Noble Avenue.

As a result of the impact, the truck spun onto a nearby sidewalk hitting two pedestrians, according to police.

Both pedestrians were taken to receive medical treatment, one of the pedestrians died as a result of his injuries, and the second pedestrian is still being treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Police say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in this collision.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit at 713-4237