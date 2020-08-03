$1 million relief fund for Central Valley schools and nonprofits announced

LOS ANGELES (KGPE/KSEE) – The Wonderful Company announced Monday that it would be establishing a $1 million relief fund to support the Central Valley.

In a news release, the company known for Fiji water and Wonderful pistachios and mandarins among other brands said that the fund would support nonprofits and schools that have been most impacted by COVID-19 in the communities of Wasco, Delano, Shafter, Firebaugh, Avenal, Sanger, Mendota, and Del Rey.

“Now more than ever, we are focused on the health and well-being of our employees, both while they are doing the essential work of feeding our nation and when they return home to be with their families,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of Philanthropy at The Wonderful Company.

Submissions are being accepted through Aug. 31 at wonderfulcommunitygrants.com. Grants will range from $1,000 to $100,000 and participating organizations will be notified of the results by Sept. 14.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.