PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 70-year-old man is in the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he killed a 45-year-old man Saturday morning in Parlier.

Parlier police were called out to the Parlier Plaza Apartments in the 600 block of Zediker Avenue around 8:00 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

They say they arrived to find the injured man, 45-year-old Jose Palafox Jr. of Parlier, laying on the ground. He later died.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to take over the investigation. They say their homicide detectives believe Edmundo Martinez of Parlier was responsible for Palafox Jr’s death.

Martinez remains in custody, facing a single charge of murder, and has a bail of $1 million.

Anyone with additional information in this investigation is asked to contact Homicide Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221.