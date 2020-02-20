1 killed, others injured, in rural Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was killed and others suffered minor to major injuries in a crash involving two vehicles Thursday morning in rural Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a call around 5:50 a.m. for a traffic collision at the intersection of Dinuba and Zediker avenues, just south of Parlier, spokesman Mike Salas said.

A driver in a red Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on Dinuba, approaching a posted stop sign at Zediker at an unknown speed.

A driver in a black Chevrolet Malibu was traveling on Zediker Avenue approaching Dinuba without a stop sign at about 55 mph, Salas said.

The Elantra failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck on the passenger side by the Malibu’s front end, CHP said.

Both vehicles sustained major damage in the wreck.

Salas said the driver in the Malibu suffered minor injuries, while the Elantra driver and her passengers suffered moderate to major injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A passenger in the right rear seat of the Elantra suffered major, life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Salas added.

No other information was available.

