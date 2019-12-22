1 killed in wrong-way head-on crash on the 180 Freeway in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was killed just before midnight Saturday after driving his minivan the wrong-way down the 180 Freeway in southeast Fresno and colliding head-on with a pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP dispatchers received several 911 calls just before midnight of a wrong-way driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the 180 Freeway from Temperance Avenue, spokesman Mike Salas said. Officers immediately began responding to the area.

Dispatchers received reports just minutes later that the wrong-way vehicle had collided head-on with another vehicle traveling eastbound on the 180 Freeway. Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene within minutes.

Salas said a preliminary investigation found the wrong-way driver, a 33-year-old Fresno man, was driving his Toyota Sienna minivan west in the eastbound lanes of traffic near Temperance Avenue. He traveled the wrong way on the number two lane of the freeway, having several near misses with other passing motorists.

As the Sienna crossed Peach Avenue, a Toyota Tundra pickup traveling in the correct direction at 65 mph, collided into each other head-on.

The pickup immediately overturned, trapping the driver inside until he was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries, Salas said.

The driver of the Sienna was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Salas said the collision is still under investigation and it is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs played a role.

All eastbound lanes of the 180 Freeway were closed at Peach Avenue for around an hour and a half during the investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.