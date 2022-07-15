KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead following a vehicle crash into a canal in Kings County on Friday, according to the CHP.

Officers received a call of a crash at 3:45pm at Highway 41 & Omaha Ave, northeast of Kettleman City. Witnesses say the vehicle was swerving before it went off the roadway and into an adjacent canal that had water in it.

Officials say that the only person in the car, a male occupant, did not survive.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.