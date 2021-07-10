1 killed in vehicle crash in Hanford, officials say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died due to a two-vehicle crash in Hanford just before Friday afternoon, according to Hanford CHP officials.

CHP received a 9-1-1 call reporting a vehicle crash at the intersection of 6th and Excelsior avenues around 11:30 a.m.

CHP says the crash was between a 2018 Dodge Ram and a 2013 Toyota Camry after the driver of the Dodge Ram ran a stop sign at the intersection.

The collision between the two cars led to the death of the passenger in the Toyota Camry who was described as a 29-year-old female, according to officials.

CHP says it is unknown at this time why the Dodge Ram ran the stop sign and that no alcohol or drugs are currently suspected in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com