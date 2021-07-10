1 killed in vehicle crash in Hanford, officials say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died due to a two-vehicle crash in Hanford just before Friday afternoon, according to Hanford CHP officials.

CHP received a 9-1-1 call reporting a vehicle crash at the intersection of 6th and Excelsior avenues around 11:30 a.m.

CHP says the crash was between a 2018 Dodge Ram and a 2013 Toyota Camry after the driver of the Dodge Ram ran a stop sign at the intersection.

The collision between the two cars led to the death of the passenger in the Toyota Camry who was described as a 29-year-old female, according to officials.

CHP says it is unknown at this time why the Dodge Ram ran the stop sign and that no alcohol or drugs are currently suspected in the crash.