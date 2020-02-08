1 killed in solo vehicle crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was killed in a solo vehicle crash in northwest Fresno early Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The wreck occurred at 1:40 a.m. in the area of Valentine and Norwich avenues, Lt. Carl McKnight said. A woman had crashed her vehicle into a wall and died from her injuries.

No other information was available.

