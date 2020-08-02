1 killed in solo vehicle crash along Hwy 180 near Hwy 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was killed Saturday evening in a solo vehicle crash along Highway 180 near Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report of a crash involving one vehicle around 5 p.m. on westbound Highway 180, just west of Highway 41, spokesman Mike Salas said. A 60-year-old woman from Fresno was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang west on Highway 180 when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the center divider.

The vehicle came to rest in the center divider. The driver was unconscious as emergency crews rendered aid.

The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Speed, alcohol, or drugs were not belived to be a factor in the crash.

