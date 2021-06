TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tulare County on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the crash took place on Avenue 229 and Road 48 and one of the vehicles caught fire. One person who was pulled out of the wreckage died at the scene.

Officers have shut down the road in both directions while the investigation continues.