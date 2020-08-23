1 killed in DUI-related rollover crash on Hwy 198 in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman suspected of driving under the influence was killed in a solo vehicle rollover crash late Saturday night along Highway 198 in Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just at 1:17 p.m. on westbound Highway 198 east of Akers Street.

A 31-year-old woman from Madera was driving a 2006 Ford Expedition west on the freeway approaching Akers at an unknown speed, said Sgt. Michael Wolfe. For an unknown reason, the driver allowed her vehicle to veer to the left.

The Expedition then drove off the roadway and into the dirt median.

Wolfe said the vehicle then struck the guardrail center divide and began to overturn. The driver was unrestrained and was tossed out of the Expedition.

The vehicle came to rest in the median on top of the guardrail.

The woman, identified as Dorien Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolfe said the CHP believes alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact the CHP Visalia Office at 559-734-6767.

