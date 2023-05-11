FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after the SUV they were in was struck by a truck near Millerton Lake in Fresno County, according to the CHP.

Officers say the SUV was being driven eastbound on Millerton Road – approaching a truck going westbound on the same road. According to the CHP, the driver of the truck did not go around a curve in the road properly – causing it to leave the road. The truck driver corrected their direction but then went into the opposite lane and into the path of the approaching SUV causing the truck to strike the SUV.

According to the CHP, the crash caused severe injuries to the driver of the SUV. The driver was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. There were also two passengers in the SUV who were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The identity of the 29-year-old SUV driver who was killed was not officially released.