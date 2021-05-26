1 killed as fire destroys southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is dead as a large fire burns a southeast Fresno home Wednesday.

At approximately 11:51 a.m., Fresno Fire crews received a call of a fire near Dearing and Norwich avenues in southeast Fresno. About four minutes later crews arrived on the scene where they saw the house heavily engulfed in flames.

Having received unconfirmed reports of a person trapped inside, crews began working in “rescue mode.” Unable to enter from the front, crews headed through the garage and began a “primary search” where they found one person who had died.

A firefighter working to ventilate the roof of the home had a close call. The roof partially gave way under the firefighter’s foot. The first-responder’s leg went partially into the roof. The firefighter was okay and was able to immediately reengage the fire.

Twenty-five firefighters and seven support personnel were on the scene of the blaze.

Investigators say it’s still too early to know exactly how the fire started.