1 killed, another seriously injured in suspected DUI-related rollover crash near Friant

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a vehicle overturned near Friant on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as Ashton Wilfong, 28 of Friant, was arrested at the scene and booked into Madera County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The CHP reported while coming down a hill on private property east of road 206 and south of road 145 in Madera County, just west of Friant, the driver of a Dodge Ram truck made an “unsafe movement” causing the vehicle to flip coming to a stop on its roof.

There were five people inside the vehicle at the time. An unidentified 41-year-old female was killed after being partially tossed from the vehicle while a 17-year-old female suffered major injuries and was transported to an area hospital, the CHP said.

Investigators said none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CHP Madera Area Public Information Officer Gregorio Rodriguez at 559-675-1025.