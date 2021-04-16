1 killed and suspects on the loose after 3 shot in a Fresno County vineyard

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One man is dead and two are in critical condition after gunfire erupted at a Fresno County vineyard Friday.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, three people were shot in as gunfire broke out at a Fresno County vineyard. Deputies say all three of the men shot were farmworkers working in the area.

One of the men died at the scene, while the other two were airlifted to an area hospital where they are said to be in critical condition.

Investigators say two suspects fled the area in a vehicle after the shooting. There a “lots of witnesses” according to deputies, and there were at least a dozen people in the area.

No information is available as to the cause of the shooting.