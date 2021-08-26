1 killed after pickup truck goes under semi-truck in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed after a pickup truck went underneath a semi-truck in Fresno County on Thursday, according to Fresno County Fire.

The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. near the 5000 block of South Walnut, west of Easton.

Crews on the scene say they arrived to find the pickup truck underneath the semi-truck and worked to extract the occupant of the pickup truck from the wreckage. However, the person did not survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.