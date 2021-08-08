1 killed, 3 injured in alleged DUI crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A passenger was killed and three others were injured in a vehicle crash on Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 11:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Chestnut and Herndon for reports of a vehicle accident.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they found several passengers ejected from an overturned vehicle.

Authorities say four people were transported to the hospital and one later died due to their injuries from the accident.

According to police, the driver was allegedly driving under the influence and officials have yet to identify any of the individuals involved in the crash.